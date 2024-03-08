LISTEN: Sheryl Crow’s “Digging In The Dirt”

Today, Nasvillian and Nine-time GRAMMY® AWARD winner Sheryl Crow releases “Digging In The Dirt,” the latest single from her upcoming 11th full-length studio album, Evolution, out on March 29, 2024. The song, a cover of the iconic Peter Gabriel song featuring his vocals, is available to stream now but will only be available on the digital deluxe album. (listen above)

“Peter’s song is the one that started me on this whole process of making my new album Evolution, the first song I brought to (album producer) Mike Elizondo,” states Crow. “The idea of self-examination to understand our wounds and flaws and how they affect our daily lives really resonated with me, because that process can lead to self-healing. But it can be messy, it feels like digging in the dirt. Peter’s lyrics express that so beautifully, with this just ridiculous groove driving underneath. When he agreed to sing on my cover of “Digging In The Dirt,” it just blew me away, and ironically it ended up being the last song we finished for the album. It’s such an honor to have him perform on this song which really means so much to me, and there is nobody in the world who sings like Peter Gabriel.”

Featuring nine new songs, the album is produced by Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre, Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Gary Clark Jr) and will be released via The Valory Music Group.

Evolution Tracklist:

1. Alarm Clock

2. Do It Again

3. Love Life

4. You Can’t Change The Weather

5. Evolution

6. Where

7. Don’t Walk Away

8. Broken Record

9. Waiting In The Wings

10. Digging In The Dirt (Digital Deluxe Only)

