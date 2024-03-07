Shelby Lynne Signs With Monument Records

Singer, songwriter and musician Shelby Lynne has signed with Monument Records and joined forces with GRAMMY Award-winning artist and Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) for the next phase of her renowned career. Led by

co-presidents Shane McAnally and Jason Owens and GM Katie McCartney, Monument will reissue Lynne’s landmark album, I Am Shelby Lynne, on April 5 in celebration of the record’s 25th anniversary with a limited-edition vinyl release to come early this summer.

Additionally, after moving back to Nashville in 2018, Lynne is currently finishing her highly-anticipated new studio album with Fairchild, Ashley Monroe and Gena Johnson. More details to be announced soon.

Of the new partnerships, Lynne shares, “It’s good to be back in Nashville. Being back in this city has lit me up. I’ve come full circle, and I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on.”

Monument Records’ McAnally shares, “Artists like Shelby Lynne come once in a lifetime. Her impact on artists and fans alike, including me, has been deep and wide. I’m so proud to be a part of bringing her artistry back to the forefront with new music.”

Fairchild adds, “It feels important to reintroduce Shelby Lynne’s genius to a fresh wave of artists and fans. I’m blown away by her profound knowledge of music and the enormity of her talent. Shelby’s uniqueness lies in her extraordinary capacity to delve into human pain and beauty through her powerful voice and storytelling.”

Released in April 1999, I Am Shelby Lynne served as a major turning point and breakthrough for Lynne leading to her winning Best New Artist at the 43rd GRAMMY Awards.

Since her 1989 debut, Lynne has been named Top New Female Vocalist at the 26th Annual ACM Awards, been featured in numerous movies and TV shows (including Golden Globe-winning film, Walk The Line) and performed alongside artists such as Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Kris Kristofferson, Lyle Lovett, her sister Allison Moorer and many more.

