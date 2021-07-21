LISTEN: Scotty McCreery’s “Why You Gotta Be Like That”

In between more than 130 online performances throughout 2020, Scotty McCreery has been writing songs and in the studio working on his fifth studio album coming out later this year. The multi-Platinum selling artist readies his fans for more new music on the way with last Friday’s release of “Why You Gotta Be Like That,” along with a special visualizer video. Listen and watch the visualizer above. “Why You Gotta Be Like That” was written by McCreery, James McNair, and Jordan Schmidt.

“My wife Gabi and I had a date night the evening before I wrote ‘Why You Gotta Be Like That’ with James and Jordan. She came downstairs looking gorgeous as usual, and well…the song tells the rest of the story,” said McCreery with a smile. “Writing with James and Jordan is always so much fun, and I think that genuine feeling comes through in the song as well.”

“Why You Gotta Be Like That” follows McCreery’s current single “You Time,” the first from his upcoming new album which he plans to put out in the Fall. Written by McCreery, Rogers and Eshuis, “You Time” is rising steadily, currently in the Top 15 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Country Singles Chart.

McCreery met one of his bucket list goals recently when he performed in Anchorage, Alaska in June as the headliner of the Backyard Country BBQ. With that concert, he has now visited and performed in all 50 states. The Alaska show was part of his previously announced “You Time Tour” which kicked off that month and will continue into the Fall. He will also support Old Dominion on select Live from the Ballpark Tour dates (denoted below).