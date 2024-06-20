LISTEN: Sam Paige’s “People Pleaser”

Rising star Sam Paige just released her new single “People Pleaser” along with a Music Video. The song came to life during a co-write with Nashville, TN Producer Alex Seier. Sam’s music is a direct reflection of her life and experiences. Sam says, “As I grow in my life and as an artist, it is important to me that I tackle things in my own life that I need to improve on and or at the very least acknowledge without shame. It is my hope that others will hear this song and identify with my honest admission that I am a serial people pleaser. It’s never too late to change and through songwriting I find it very therapeutic to address my shortcomings. I do love pleasing people, however I am also learning to please myself.”

The song has a catchy and infectious pop beat. People pleasers often feel as if they have to change themselves to match whomever it is they are trying to appease. Sam Paige absolutely nails that in the lyrics and visuals in the music video. The video represents windows looking into the different versions of herself that she outwardly portrays to make those around her content.

The lyrics paint the story of a woman who cannot handle the mental exhaustion that comes from always trying to make everyone happy. She desperately needs a change as she sings, “Just wanna make myself see that / I don’t gotta hide my feelings every day.” The song and music video continues to show us all of these versions of Sam as she thanks a special someone in her life for making her see that it is okay to put herself first. She sings “You make me a believer / I don’t have to be a people pleaser.” The song and music video “People Pleaser” is an absolute must watch and listen and gives us an inside view of our own selves. There is comfort in knowing that others feel the same as you and Sam assures everyone that you can find someone who won’t make you feel that way. “I wanted the music video to be a bit tongue and cheek, showing how “we” can shift and change ourselves so quickly at the expense of ourselves for others. I had so much fun making the music video, grateful to my team for their help! It was a lot of clothing changes.” Sam will be dropping a few more singles before releasing her first EP in the fall of 2024.

