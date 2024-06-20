Cage The Elephant Coming To Nashville

Following the band’s amazing Bonnaroo Festival performance this past weekend, Cage The Elephant’s has added a Nashville date to their North American Neon Pill Tour. The Nashville based band will be at Ascend Amphitheater on Sunday, September 1. GET TICKETS HERE.

The 48-date North American tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off this week on Thursday, June 20 in Salt Lake City with support from Young The Giant and Bakar on most dates. Willow Avalon, Girl Tones and Vlad Holiday will also join on select dates.

The Neon Pill Tour supports Cage The Elephant’s 6th studio album, Neon Pill, which released May 17, 2024, via RCA Records. Neon Pill finds the Kentucky-bred six piece—brothers Matthew Shultz [vocals] and Brad Shultz [guitar], Daniel Tichenor [bass], Jared Champion [drums], Nick Bockrath [lead guitar], and Matthan Minster [guitar, keys, backing vocals]— forging new musical ground, while maintaining their uncompromising creativity and wildly cathartic performances.

From their humble beginnings in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Cage The Elephant have gone on to earn dozens of Gold, Platinum, and Multiplatinum certifications, tallied over 5 billion streams, and notched ten #1 records on Alternative Radio and 5 #1 records on Triple A Radio. Their previous two albums Tell Me I’m Pretty [2015] and Social Cues [2019] garnered consecutive Best Rock Album GRAMMY Awards.

Neon Pill, produced by John Hill, materialized during sessions at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Electric Lady in New York, Sound Emporium in Nashville, Echo Mountain in North Carolina, and at Hill’s own studio in Los Angeles, and alchemized a season of tragedy and turbulence into the twelve tracks on their sixth full-length album. Nine months into the pandemic, Matthew and Brad lost their father. The band weathered the back-to-back deaths of friends, while Matthew experience depression and a mental breakdown, culminating in hospitalization. Coming out on the other side, he learned quite a bit about himself, and gained a whole lot of strength and wisdom. Neon Pill came to life in the eye of the storm.

