LISTEN: Reba McEntire’s New Single “I Can’t”

Reba McEntire debuted her new single “I Can’t” on NBC’s The Voice last night, delivering a powerhouse performance complete with pyrotechnics. The driving anthem is the first track from Reba’s upcoming album and was penned by Victoria Banks, Tania Hancheroff and Tia Sillers. (listen above)

“I’m thrilled to have new music to share with my fans, and ‘I can’t’ wait to hear what they think about it,” Reba said. “This is such a powerful song, and I’m looking forward to performing it again next week at the ACM Awards.”

Reba will return to the stage to perform “I Can’t” live on the Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday, May 16, streaming on Prime Video at 8p ET. She will also host the show for the 17th time, more than any other ACM host.

Reba will return to television with her new sitcom Happy’s Place, which has been given a series order by NBC. Reba will executive produce alongside her former Reba EPs Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Julie Abbott will also executive produce. As if she wasn’t busy enough Reba also continues as a coach on Season 25 of NBC’s The Voice, with the two-part finale set for May 20 and 21.

