HOF Hosts Its 45th Annual Celebration In Honor Of Words & Music

Last Monday, the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted its 45th annual celebration in honor of Words & Music®, the museum’s flagship educational program. School-aged participants and their families gathered in the museum’s Ford Theater, along with the evening’s hosts, Monument Records recording artists Tigirlily Gold, to hear a selection of 13 songs written by students in Nashville and its surrounding areas.

Throughout the night, students performed their Words & Music compositions alongside their professional songwriting partners and classmates. The program was recorded and will be shared on the museum’s website later this summer.

Designed for grades 3-12, Words & Music allows students to tell their stories by writing original song lyrics, while developing language-arts skills. The program embraces and showcases country music’s legacy of songwriting and passes it down to the next generation of writers and thinkers. Through Words & Music, students interact with a professional songwriter, paired with their class, in an engaging performance workshop that transforms students’ lyrics into finished songs. More than 160,000 students have participated in the Words & Music program since its inception in 1979. More information on school programs and Words & Music can be found on the museum’s website.

Words & Music is made possible by the Country Music Association Endowment for Words & Music and is funded in part by American Airlines; Chet Atkins Music Education Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee; CMA; CMA Foundation; Dollar General Literacy Foundation; The Hello in There Foundation; The Memorial Foundation; Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission; Nashville Predators Foundation; PNC Grow Up Great; and Tennessee Arts Commission.

