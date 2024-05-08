Additional Performers Announced For 59th ACM Awards

Today, the Academy of Country Music revealed the latest lineup of superstar performances and exclusive collaborations set to take the stage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon, Reba McEntire, the ACM Awards will be broadcast live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. PDT.

Post Malone is set to make his debut on the ACM Awards stage, alongside a newly added performance from 2022 New Male Artist of the Year Parker McCollum and duets from Female Artist and Album of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan; New Male Artist of the Year nominee Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne; and six-time ACM Award recipient Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. As previously announced, the night’s roster of performances will also feature Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson, as well as a show stopping performance featuring brand new music from this year’s host, Reba McEntire.

Plus, five-time ACM Awards winner for National On-Air Personality of the Year, Bobby Bones will be featured throughout the night. The segment, “Backstage with Bobby Bones,” will showcase intimate artist interviews and special moments of the show.

Fans will also be treated to a week of pre-ACM livestream celebrations hosted by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson of the Country Heat Weekly podcast and courtesy of Amazon Music. Broadcasting live on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, the festivities will kick off on Tuesday, May 14 at 9 p.m. EDT with Live from the ACM Awards: ACM New Artist Winners Celebration from Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star, which will feature musical performances and special guests, as well as the presentation of the ACM New Male Artist, New Female Artist, and New Duo or Group of the Year. On Wednesday, May 15 at 9 p.m. EDT fans will be able to stream Live from the ACM Awards: Backstage with Kelly & Amber and on Thursday, May 16, fans can tune into the official ACM Red Carpet on Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch starting at 7 p.m. EDT. Amber and Kelly will also release three ACM-themed Country Heat Weekly podcasts on Thursdays, starting on May 9 with the duo’s interview with ACM host Reba McEntire.

