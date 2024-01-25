LISTEN: Randy Rogers Band, “I Won’t Give Up”

Randy Rogers Band sent fan-favorite “I Won’t Give Up” to Radio on Monday (1/22). Written by Randy Rogers, Radney Foster, and Jim Beavers, “I Won’t Give Up” first appeared on Randy Rogers Band’s 2022 album, HOMECOMING, and kicks off the 11-track set with a lushly textured meditation on long-term love and commitment. The Foster produced album served as a love letter to the Texas band’s past planted firmly in their present.

“I began writing ‘I Won’t Give Up’ during the time off from Covid. It’s a song for my family and my extended road family. 2020 definitely made things hard for a host of reasons, so I wanted to write a very simple song. Fast forward to now, I see people dancing along at shows, I see people kissing out there in the crowd. It’s the kind of song that could become an anthem for people, whether they’re running a marathon or trying to work out something in their relationship,” Rogers shares.

As 2024 kicks off, so does a slew of anniversaries, including RRB’s sophomore album ROLLERCOASTER turning 20. As an ode to the two decades spent with the record, the six-piece group celebrated by playing to a sold-out crowd in Steamboat, CO, at The MusicFest’s The Big Tent.

Touring continues this year with numerous shows on the books, including a two-night stand at the iconic Ryman Auditorium on March 1 and 2. GET TICKETS HERE.