Daniel Donato Coming To The Ryman And The Caverns

He’s been a longtime fixture on the stages around Nashville’s Broadway district but we first saw him at Bonnaroo last year and we are looking forward to seeing him again. Singer/songwriter Daniel Donato, will be performing at The Ryman on March 7th and March 8th. Donato is on tour in support of his recently released album, Reflector. The 15 songs on this new record are Donato’s first collection of all original songs. They embody the progressing musical space he has created for himself, which he refers to as “Cosmic Country.” You can also see him at the Caverns which is a just a short road trip from Nashville on April 20th. GET TICKETS HERE.

Donato released a music video for the joyful track “Hi-Country.” (watch above)

Donato’s “cosmic country” is a combination of Southern rock, bluegrass, classic country, and honky-tonk with Southern California folk and Northern California musical exploration. His album opener, “Lose Your Mind,” perfectly demonstrates this incredible blend. You can listen to his single “Lose Your Mind” above.

Reflector possesses such an energetic yet vibey sound that encompasses everything Donato is about. Donato is dedicated to his craft and exemplifies incredible work ethic. It also helps that he is a monster of a guitar player. You can see him in action with Billy Strings on stage at the Double E Performance Center in Vermont below.

Reflector was also produced by multi-Grammy Award winning producer/engineer/mixer Vance Powell (White Stripes, Arctic Monkeys, Chris Stapleton).