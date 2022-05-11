LISTEN: Randy Houser’s “Still That Cowboy”

Randy Houser releases “Still That Cowboy,” an ode to his wife Tatiana as the couple prepares for their second child together, highlighting the vulnerable side to the man behind the voice. Listen above.

“The last few years, I had more time to really reflect on what parts of my life mean the most to me,” shares Houser. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to write songs and perform around the globe doing what I love, but ultimately, my family are my world.”

Written by Houser, Matt Rogers and Josh Hoge, “Still That Cowboy” examines how with time comes change in a marriage – from the honeymoon, to having children, to growing old together – and hoping your partner is still happy they made the choice to build a life with you.

Moonlight shining through the window

Looking at ya laying in the bed last night

I kissed you goodnight and you close your eyes

And I worry what’s on your mind

Will you still be pulling me closer

Resting your head on me

And as time keeps making us older

I pray that I’ll always be

Still that cowboy that stole your heart

Still that right one you chose from the start

And when the nights get long and the years roll by

When you wake up and you look at me

I hope I’m still that cowboy that rode up in your dreams

Today’s release follows “Note To Self,” Houser’s first taste of new music since 2019’s Magnolia. Houser also released an innovative video for the song, directed by internationally acclaimed cinematographer Jay Christensen and co-directed by Spencer S. Peter, shot in one take entirely by a drone. Filmed in downtown Nashville, the video follows Houser performing solo from Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, across the alley and to the historic stage of Ryman Auditorium where he joins his full band, with Whiskey Riff sharing, “the video perfectly sums up every inspiring country music star’s journey, playing bar to bar on Broadway in hopes of catching the eye of the right people, with ambitions of playing on the Ryman Auditorium stage, the Mother Church of country music.” Watch below.

The Mississippi-native recently took the stage at the Mother Church, performing to a sold-out crowd in March. With multiple sold-out shows so far in 2022, Houser wrapped his co-headlining tour with longtime friend Jamey Johnson last month and will head back out this summer for a slew of headlining shows, festival dates and select performances with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Johnson and Travis Tritt.