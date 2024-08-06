LISTEN: Randall King’s “I Could Be That Rain”

For eight years, Hereford, Texas native Randall King has been traveling the country, bringing true honky tonk sound to over 140 venues each year. Now, King is lending his neotraditional baritone to the airwaves, as “I Could Be That Rain” arrives at country radio today as the most-added single, with 35 stations spinning the song on impact. Listen HERE.

With nearly 400 million career streams across his growing catalog, King’s first single at Country radio was written by Brian Fuller and Mason Thornley, and is the first from his 2024 sophomore record Into The Neon. King’s vocal delivery captures the pain of unanswered calls and lonely thoughts.

Wish I could be that rain that’s fallin’

On your skin baby I’d start pourin’

Sing you a song on an old tin roof

And make you miss me like I miss you

Wish I could move some clouds into your sunshine

Get some memories floodin’ back into your mind

You ain’t picking up and I’ve been callin’

Wish I could be that rain that’s fallin’

“Man, I’m pumped! I’ve been eager, and patient, for this opportunity my whole career and I am ready to ride those air waves,” King shares. “It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid, listening to Strait and Alan on the airwaves, mimicking they’re singing in the side mirror from the passenger seat. This is ‘all I’ve ever wanted, so I’m chasing that neon rainbow’ now!”

King is gearing up for his 10-show Into The Neon – International Tour, kicking off August 18 with a sold-out show in Oslo, Norway, and additional sold-out stops in Copenhagen, Denmark; Amsterdam, Netherlands and more.

In September, King will bring his annual KingFest back to the Nashville Palace, with special guests Walker Montgomery and Brian Fuller on Sept. 13, and Braxton Keith and Mackenzie Porter on Sept. 14.

