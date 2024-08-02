WATCH: Cody Hibbard “Long Ride In A Short Bed”

Hibbard drops his semi-autobiographical album Long Ride In A Short Bed – available today on all digital platforms. Hibbard also released the official music video for the title track today, featuring Texas country star Aaron Watson and his son, Jake. The 10-song release, Long Ride In A Short Bed, produced by Grady Saxman, blends a distinctive mix of influences from both iconic figures and contemporary masters in the songwriter community. With tunes like the recently released sentimental ballad “Backroad To Heaven,” to drum-driven “Storm That I Ride” (feat. A Thousand Horses) to the title track – co-written with hitmakers Rivers Rutherford and Adam Craig – his brazen brand of blue collar honesty radiates, setting the stage for an artist driven by what comes naturally rather than what an industry expects of him.

“I can’t explain the excitement I have to release this full length,” said Hibbard. “I’ve waited around until I felt was the right time to drop an album. I needed the collection of songs to tell my story, where I was, where I am, and where I’m going. My hope is that people relate and find comfort and joy in these songs.”

Along with “Backroad to Heaven,” Hibbard previously released project tracks “Set In My Ruts” – an electric guitar-fueled anthem about staying true to who you are (for better or worse) – and honky tonk staple “Rollin’.”

The video for “Long Ride In A Short Bed” was produced and directed by Trenton Johnson.