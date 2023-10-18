Chris Young & Mitchell Tenpenny Celebrate Gold Duet

Chris Young (RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville) and Mitchell Tenpenny (Riser House/Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville) spent yesterday with industry friends and family celebrating their duet, the 2022 chart-topping single, “At The End Of A Bar.” Hosted by BMI and ASCAP, the pair were also surprised with a plaque commemorating its R.I.A.A. Gold certification. The evening highlights included a donation presentation made by Ron Cox on behalf of Young, Tenpenny and the songwriters in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a pediatric hospital located in Memphis, Tennessee, that supports research initiatives and provides healthcare support for children in need.

“At The End Of A Bar” hit No. 1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts the week of August 22, 2022 and is found on Young’s Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition). The song marks Young’s 13th career No.1 single as an artist and his 11th No. 1 as a songwriter and is included among Tenpenny’s three No. 1 singles as an artist and songwriter. Young (BMI), Tenpenny (BMI) and Chris DeStefano (ASCAP) wrote “At The End Of A Bar” in February 2021 during a Nashville snowstorm when most of the city was shut down and the three returned to Loser’s Nashville, the location that inspired their writing session, for yesterday’s winning celebration.

Young’s recently released “Young Love & Saturday Nights” is rising on the country radio airplay and streaming charts and will be found on his new album expected in 2024. Tenpenny’s “We Got History” single is inside the Top 20 and climbing.