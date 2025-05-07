 


LISTEN: Parker McCollum's “Big Sky”

Parker McCollum, has released “Big Sky” off his fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, out on June 27. The track, written by McCollum, Charlie Magnone and Jarrod Morris, is a wanderer’s anthem about boundless freedom while still looking for something to be tethered to.

The song follows McCollum’s two other releases from the album – “What Kinda Man,” which is currently impacting country radio and climbing the charts, and “Hope That I’m Enough.” The upcoming album is a return to the sound that put McCollum on the map that blends traditionalism with contemporary appeal.

Fans can see McCollum live at the 60th ACM Awards streaming live on Prime Video on May 8 from The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

McCollum is currently out on the road opening for George Strait during select dates this summer and for his own headlining, PARKER MCCOLLUM Tour.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

