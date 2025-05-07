Gabby Barrett Announces Headlining Tour

Gabby Barrett is marking yet another career milestone. She today (5/7) announces a headlining trek, LIFE I’M LIVING TOUR 2025. Beginning with a double dose of CMA Fest events on June 5 and 6 in Nashville, TN, the LIFE I’M LIVING TOUR 2025 features 30 dates all across the U.S., before wrapping October 5 in Ocean City, MD. Along the way, Barrett will trace the red-hot path of her remarkable ascension, and introduce new music in the works.

“I’m pumped to hit the road this year!” Barrett shares. “The LIFE I’M LIVING TOUR 2025 is going to be about the journey of my music career thus far, and turning the page to the next chapter with new music that is coming shortly!”

The LIFE I’M LIVING TOUR 2025 will build on a whole new level of creative control that Barrett claimed with the 2024 release of her sophomore album, Chapter & Verse (Warner Music Nashville), when she co-wrote nine of 14 songs – and for the first time, co-produced the full project alongside GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter-producer Ross Copperman.

Chapter & Verse only added to an already record-breaking story, which began with the breakout 8X PLATINUM #1 anthem, “I Hope,” and the smash PLATINUM Goldmine (and its Deluxe edition) album debut. In addition, Barrett celebrated four weeks at #1 on Hot AC with the crossover “I Hope (feat. Charlie Puth),” and has since kept her momentum, scoring the 4X PLATINUM three-week #1, “The Good Ones,” and PLATINUM “Pick Me Up,” on her way to more than 3.7 BILLION global career streams.

Barrett has previously toured alongside superstars like Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, and Brooks & Dunn, while also commanding top-tier co-hosting gigs like the Academy of Country Music Awards. Tomorrow (5/8), Barrett (2020 New Female Artist of the Year) returns for the 60th ACM Awards as a Presenter. Viewers can stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.

