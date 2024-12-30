LISTEN: David Ramirez, “The Music Man”

Austin, TX-based singer-songwriter David Ramirez recently announced the March 21st release of his 6th forthcoming album, All The Not So Gentle Reminders. It is likely his the most ambitious and liberating album he’s made. The entire process was a creative revelation from writing to recording. With five albums under his belt, David had more fun making this than any previous record. It’s an eclectic musical journey, featuring richly textured arrangements, ethereal acoustic balladry, sweeping choruses and even hints of cabaret. Listen to the semi-autobiographical, theatrical new track, “The Music Man,” above.

“Music Man,” he recalls his own turning point as a boy, listening on a Walkman his father gave him… a fateful turn that led him to where he is today. “So take a look at me now. I’m quite the music man. Take a look at the crowd. We’re all here for the music, man. It’s the music, man.” On what is his most ambitious, lush, and exuberant record to date, David is leaning in full-hearted to who he knows he is at his core—and not letting anything else stand in his way.

“I love all the records I’ve made in the past,” says Ramirez. “But in making them, there was always the thought in the back of my mind of where and what it could get me. I made both creative and business decisions with a goal in mind; a goal that often never came. This time it was all about just the joy of making it, about having fun with it.”

“The last thing I wanted was to write a heartbreak record. So I stopped writing altogether, and I just waited until I saw my heart start coming back to life. I wanted the next thing to be hopeful and sweet and beautiful—a testament to music and my love for it.”

The 12-song album is an expansive succession of dreamlike songs that indeed tell his stories—but more than anything, lean into the possibilities of the trip that music can take us on. “I’ve been a songwriter for a long time. I love words and stories. But this was about music. I wanted the long musical intros and outros [as heard on “Dirty Martini,” “Twin Sized Beds,” “A Bigger World,” and “Dreams Come True”] to contribute to the stories and be a part of them.”

Look for Ramirez right here in Nashville on January 22nd at the Basement East.

