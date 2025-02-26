 


ATTENTION SONGWRITERS: The Listening Room Live Song Pitch Round

The Listening Room Cafe is hosting a Live Song Pitch Round in March. What is a “live pitch” you ask? It’s basically a live song pitch meeting that will have industry in addition to fans in the audience— giving fans a true fly on the wall experience of how songs get cut in Nashville. March is – Warner Chappell Music Live Song Pitch Round: Lydia Vaughan, Summer Overstreet, Heath Warren, Jet Harvey, Josh Kerr, & Chandler Brown. The songs you hear could be big hits waiting to happen.

This show offers a behind the scenes look at the heart of Nashville’s songwriting scene, providing an opportunity to hear future hits before they’re released. It’s an afternoon of great talent and new music presented by Warner Chappell. This will be a great event for fans and songwriters alike!

What: Warner Chappell Music Live Song Pitch Round: Lydia Vaughan, Summer Overstreet, Heath Warren, Jet Harvey, Josh Kerr, & Chandler Brown
When: Thursday, March 13th at 1:00 PM
Where: The Listening Room Cafe (618 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37210)

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music.

