Jay Allen Releases Touching Tribute To Moms

Country singer and songwriter Jay Allen has released a touching lyric video for his single “No Prayer Like Mama’s.” The video features fan-submitted photos of their mothers or mother figures, alongside the powerful track playing in the background. The tribute song was co-written by Jay Allen and Justin Morgan and honors the love and sacrifice of mothers. (watch above)

Jay commented on the release of the lyric video, saying “It’s been a joy to watch the lyric video for ‘No Prayer Like Mama’s’ come together and to see the incredible photos that fans have shared of their moms or mother figures. As a songwriter, it’s incredibly gratifying to see how a song can connect with people and resonate with their own experiences. This song is very personal to me, as it’s a tribute to my own mother who passed away from Alzheimer’s, and I’m humbled to see how it’s touched others who have also lost their moms or who are celebrating the love and bond they have with their mothers. I hope this video and song brings comfort, joy, and gratitude to everyone who watches it.”

Released on April 12, 2023, the official music video for “No Prayer Like Mama’s” showcases Jay Allen’s emotional performance as he sings by an altar adorned with candles and a picture of his mother, who passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2019. The poignant video also features heartwarming clips of mothers cheering on their children at T-ball games, walking them down the aisle, and other special moments that highlight the unconditional love and sacrifices that mothers make for their children. Through this touching tribute, Jay honors the memory of his own mother and all the amazing mothers out there who have dedicated their lives to their children.

“That process was a difficult journey, but now I find strength in believing that my mom is still with me. I hope this song brings honor to both mothers in heaven and those still with us.” says Allen

Growing up near Cedar Falls, Iowa, Allen was influenced by the music he heard from his father at rock concerts and his mother, who would sing country tunes on long car rides. Allen attributes his love for country music to his mother, ultimately leading him to move to Nashville in 2013. He signed a publishing deal in 2014 and an artist deal with SONY/ATV in 2016. With the release of “Sounds Good to Me” in 2017, Allen was selected as Sirius XM’s “The Highway Find.”

It was his 2018 hit “Blank Stares,” a powerful tribute to his mother, who suffered from early-onset Alzheimer’s, that first caught the attention of national audiences. The song went viral, reaching over 500 million views on Facebook, and showcased Allen’s raw talent and dedication to raising awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. As a result of his advocacy efforts, Allen has been involved with several international events, including the Rita Hayworth Gala, which has raised over $100 million for the Alzheimer’s Association and has received numerous accolades, including The Caregiver Award from the National Alzheimer’s Association.

The track is available across all streaming platforms here.