LISTEN: Michigander, “Giving Up”

Michigander, the indie rock project led by singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jason Singer – has quickly stirred up a sensation with his brand new single, “Giving Up,” available now via Michigander’s imprint Totally Normal Records via Thirty Tigers. An official music video, directed by longtime visual collaborator Tyler Appel just came out. (watch and listen above)

“Giving Up” has fast proven among Michigander’s biggest hits to date following three top 10 singles at Triple A, earning immediate airplay on Alternative Rock radio outlets nationwide along with top playlist placement including the cover of Spotify’s influential The New Alt and the #1 spot on both Apple Music’s The New Rock and Tidal’s The Hot Rock. The track was also met by direct success on such popular playlists as Spotify’s New Music Friday and It’s Alt Good, Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Trending Songs, New In Rock, and New In Alternative (coming in on the latter two playlists at #3), Amazon Music’s Brand New Rock and Fresh Indie, and YouTube Music’s Eclectic Rock.

“I was so excited after I wrote this song,” says Jason Singer. “It’s an anthem for the people pleasers who are always trying to make other folks happy. They go to great lengths to make things work out in situations where it’s really not worth their time or good for their mental health. It’s a special song for me, because it’s self-referential.”

You can check out Michigander right here in Nashville for free on the the 31st at Musicians Corner Centennial Park Free Concert Series so don’t miss it! They will also be at the The Basement East on the 7th of Feb. in 2025.

