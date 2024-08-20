CONCERT REVIEW: REO Speedwagon And Train

The night kicked off with a fantastic set from Yacht Rock Revue, who delivered classic rock hits with their signature flair. From Boston to the Doobie Brothers, they had the crowd grooving from the start. It was easy to spot the die-hard fans in their captain’s hats, adding to the fun and nostalgic vibe they bring.
Next up was REO Speedwagon, and they did not disappoint. Opening with “Don’t Let Him Go,” the band launched into a hit-filled set that had the crowd on their feet the entire time. At 72, lead singer Kevin Cronin still has the energy and voice that made the band a household name in the ‘80s. His quip about Train inviting them on tour to attract a younger crowd was met with laughter, but the truth is, REO Speedwagon doesn’t need any help in that department—their music is timeless.
The very first live show I ever saw in Nashville when I moved here 25 years ago was Train at the Exit/In. They went on to become superstars and I’ve been a fan ever since. The sound of a blasting locomotive signaled the start of their set, and then they broke into “Calling All Angels,” it gave me chills, and they continued to deliver one unforgettable performance after another. Lead vocalist Pat Monahan took a moment to express his deep appreciation for Nashville and its songwriting community.
One of the highlights of the night for me was when REO’s Kevin Cronin joined Train on stage for a mashup of “Meet Virginia” and Steve Miller’s “The Joker.” That brought the house down. Later, producer Butch Walker added his touch to “Long Yellow Dress,” and Ashley Monroe joined Train for a heartfelt rendition of “Marry Me.” During this song, the crowd got extra loud in a certain section as man got on one knee and proposed to his fiancée, adding an extra layer of magic to a song that has become a standard at weddings.
Yacht Rock Revue returned to the stage, and together with Train, they delivered a powerful performance of the Eagles’ “Hotel California,” with Butch Walker lending his guitar skills to the mix. The night ended with Train’s biggest hit, “Drops of Jupiter,” which turned into a massive sing-along with the crowd helping on the “Na-nas.”
It was a perfect night and an amazing show. If you haven’t been to FirstBank Amphitheater yet, fix that. You won’t be sorry.
–Jerry Holthouse
REO SPEEDWAGON SET LIST
Don’t Let Him Go
Take It on the Run
Keep Pushin’
Live Every Moment
Tough Guys
I Wish You Were There
Music Man
Can’t Fight This Feeling
Son of a Poor Man
Time for Me to Fly
Ridin’ the Storm Out
Keep On Loving You
Roll With the Changes
TRAIN SETLIST
Calling All Angels
If It’s Love
Get to Me
Save Me, San Francisco
Meet Virginia / The Joker
(with Kevin Cronin)
Lose Control
(Teddy Swims cover)
Play That Song
Angel in Blue Jeans / Too Sweet
Long Yellow Dress
(with Butch Walker)
50 Ways to Say Goodbye
Marry Me
Seven Bridges Road / Bruises
(with Ashley Monroe)
Hey, Soul Sister / Come and Get Your Love
Drive By / Hey Jude
Hotel California
(Eagles cover) (with Yacht Rock Revue)
Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me)
