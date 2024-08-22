Jordan Davis Celebrates #1 single, “Tucson Too Late”

Jordan Davis’s #1 single – “Tucson Too Late” – was celebrated last night as ASCAP, along with SESAC, hosted a party at Monday Night Brewing in Nashville. The hit is the fourth #1 from his platinum-selling Bluebird Days album and the seventh career #1 for the CMA Song of the Year and ACM Song of the Year award-winning singer/songwriter.

Written by two sets of brothers – Jordan Davis (ASCAP) and Jacob Davis (ASCAP) and Josh Jenkins (SESAC) and Matt Jenkins (ASCAP) – and produced by Paul DiGiovanni (ASCAP), “Tucson Too Late” was lauded by ASCAP Assistant Vice President, Strategic Services Kele Currier, SESAC Senior Director, Creative Services ET Brown, UMPG Chairman and CEO Troy Tomlinson, Vice President, Promotion MCA Nashville Miranda McDonald, SMACKSONGS SVP of Publishing Lee Krabel, Madfun Entertainment owner, Alicia Pruitt, Anthem Music Publishing Senior Director of Creative, Noah Dewey and Warner Chappel Music Senior Director of A & R Spencer Nohe.

