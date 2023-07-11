LISTEN: Matt Jordan’s “Always A Girl”

Country / Heartland Rock artist and songwriter Matt Jordan just released his new single “Always A Girl” available now on all streaming platforms. The single, written by Matt Jordan and produced by Grammy-Award nominated producer, Sal Oliveri (P!nk, Chris Stapleton), is the second single off Jordan’s upcoming project. It’s a fun, light-hearted song about the fact that there always seems to be a girl behind the decisions young men make. Matt explains the idea for the single in the story behind-the-song video.

“I was very fortunate to be on the road so much last year that it allowed me to fine tune the type of music that works for a live show,” says Matt Jordan. “It became clear that we needed a song that had a little less introspection and a little more fun. We know our fans come to shows to let loose, have fun and forget about the real world for the night. When I sat down to write this song, it was a very intentional thing. I had the idea several years ago and when I came across the title, I thought about the fact that, for me, a girl has influenced a lot of decisions in my life – from the parties I attended in college to the everyday decisions, big or small, I now make with my wife. I think it’s something that men can relate to. But more than anything, it’s a song that people can turn up, dance and sing along to, whether they’re in their car, by the pool or at a show.”

Originally from St. Louis, MO, Jordan splits time between his hometown and Nashville, TN.