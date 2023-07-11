WATCH: Lainey Wilson’s “Watermelon Moonshine”

Today, singer-songwriter and break-out Yellowstone actress, Lainey Wilson announced the release of the music video for “Watermelon Moonshine” from her album Bell Bottom Country.

Directed by Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos, “Watermelon Moonshine” beautifully portrays the reminiscent feeling of being a teenager and experiencing that first true love encounter starring Rachel Lynn Matthews and Sam Sherrod. (watch and listen above)

“I’m so excited to premiere the Watermelon Moonshine music video. This song is about the young, wild, crazy love that we all hope to experience,” said Wilson. “From locking eyes for the first time, to playing spin the bottle with an Ole Smoky mason jar, to being too crazy about each other to tame it, I am so happy with how Rachel Lynn Matthews and Sam Sherrod brought the vision to life through their portrayal of their innocently passionate characters.”

As a rising force throughout the music industry, there’s no sign of Wilson slowing down anytime soon. Already this year, Wilson has won four ACM Awards, two CMT Music Awards, completed a 28-date sold-out headlining tour, been honored as Billboard Women in Music’s 2023 “Rulebreaker,” and started touring stadiums with Luke Combs as support on his world tour. Wilson is coming to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Oct 27, 2023 supporting HARDY’s The Mockingbird & The Crow tour. GET TICKETS HERE.