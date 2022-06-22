Carly Pearce To Host ACM Honors Show At Ryman

The Academy of Country Music announced today that reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and four-time ACM Award-winner Carly Pearce will return for a second year to host the 15TH ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS. The evening of live music and tributes will take place Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. Tickets for ACM HONORS™ will be available to A-List subscribers and Academy members through an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 23, with general on-sale beginning Friday, June 24 through AXS. A full lineup of tribute performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“ACM Honors is shaping up to be an unforgettable night, honoring some of the biggest names and achievements in Country Music, all while also shining a spotlight on the Studio Recording musicians and Industry professionals that make the music scene in Nashville and around the world possible,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “We’re so excited to have Carly back to host ACM Honors for her second year in a row, making the 15th anniversary of this event even more special with our reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year steering the show.”

“ACM Honors is one of my most favorite events of the year,” said Pearce. “It is a privilege to once again host this special night and celebrate those who are making a profound impact on Country Music.”

Previously announced honorees to be celebrated at ACM HONORS™ include ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert, ACM Icon Award recipient Connie Bradley, ACM Lifting Lives Award recipients Paul Barnabee and Dwight Wiles, ACM Milestone Award recipient Morgan Wallen, ACM Service Award recipient Duane Clark, ACM Spirit Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet’s Award recipients Sonny Throckmorton and Shania Twain, ACM Film Award recipient Yellowstone, and ACM Songwriter of the Year HARDY. Studio Recording Award and Industry Award winners will also be feted. Examples of categories from Studio Recording and Industry Awards include Audio Engineer of the Year, Bass Player of the Year, Casino of the Year, Drummer of the Year, Electric Guitar Player of the Year, Fair/Rodeo of the Year, Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year, Producer of the Year, Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year, and Theater of the Year. For more information on ACM Industry Awards, visit here, and for ACM Studio Recording Awards, visit here.