LISTEN: Luke Combs’ “Joe”

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ new song, “Joe,” written by Combs, Erik Dylan and James Slater, is out today. Listen above.

Of the song, Combs shares, “There have been some folks in my family that have struggled with alcoholism and addiction through the years, I’ve got buddies who live a sober lifestyle, and I’m sure y’all know someone who has struggled with these types of things, or maybe you yourself do. This song is really important to me for that reason. Our genre has so many songs about drinking and partying, hell, I’m probably one of the worst culprits of it. There’s nothing wrong with that I don’t think, but sometimes I wonder what someone in the crowd who doesn’t drink or struggles with addiction is thinking or feeling when there’s thousands of people around them screaming ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ or ‘1, 2 Many.’ I’ve always wanted a song for those people to have for themselves. To have a song they can sing at the top of their lungs and feel like they’re not forgotten. When Erik Dylan sent me the work tape of this a few years back, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. So, if you’re reading this and this song speaks to you, I hope you love it. This one’s for you.”

“Joe” is the third song unveiled from Combs’ new album, Gettin’ Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up—which will be released March 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” Combs continues to establish himself as one of music’s most authentic and powerful voices, as he explores themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth.

Reflecting on the album, Combs shares, “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Combs will kick off his World Tour next month with sixteen North American stadium shows, all of which sold out immediately including Nashville’s Nissan Stadium