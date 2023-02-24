Dierks Bentley Drops “GRAVEL & GOLD” today

Twenty years into into his career, Dierks Bentley delivers his 10th studio album GRAVEL & GOLD today. The 14-track album about perspective and self-awareness is a testament to the many strains of country music Bentley has mastered and cultivated in his career, from the arena shaker to the barroom weeper to the bluegrass fireballer. Look behind the scenes into the studio for the making of the new album above.

The 10th album speaks to how time has flown in Bentley’s career. He landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant No. 1 single. The years since have revealed a rare consistency that’s fueled longevity – eight more albums that reached the top of the Country sales charts, resulting in 21 No.1 songs, eight billion streams, three CMA Awards, 14 GRAMMY® nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry. Trendy sounds have ebbed and flowed around him over these two decades, but fans have relied on Bentley for something more nourishing and individual. He also has created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his “Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row” franchise hosting four locations.