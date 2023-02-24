WATCH: Maren Morris’ New Video “I Can’t Love You Anymore”

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris unveils a her new video for “I Can’t Love You Anymore” today recapping live footage from last year’s headlining Humble Quest Tour, which saw her play sold out shows at venues across the country including Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and more—watch above.

Additionally, tickets are now on sale for Maren’s recently announced headline show in London at O2 Forum Kentish Town on July 5—get tickets here. Maren will also tour arenas in Europe and Canada with The Chicks later this year—see full routing below.

Last year was a standout for the artist. Her March album Humble Quest earned her three Grammy nominations for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for the Gold-certified “Circles Around This Town.”

Humble Quest, released via Sony Music Nashville’s Columbia Nashville, debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and broke the record for most first day and first week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist. In addition to its three Grammy nominations, the album was nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.