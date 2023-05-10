Mission: Possible Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament Raises $390K

Tracy Lawrence hosted his third annual Mission:Possible Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament Monday, May 8. The springtime staple event successfully raised over $390K that will build support and awareness for the homeless population in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The players tee’d off at Old Hickory Country Club for a lighthearted round of golf, the 2023 Mission:Possible Celebrity Shootout dedicated to Keith Gattis and the fundraising auction hosted by Shawn Parr featured performances from Lawrence, HARDY, Dan Tyminski, Tyler Farr, Brett James, Cole Taylor and Josh Mirenda.

“Starting Mission:Possible almost 20 years ago, I knew what we wanted to accomplish, but I never expected our work would gain the significant support that it has,” shares Lawrence. “The golf tournament continues to make me so proud. Seeing some of my closest friends come together for this cause is so special. As always, thank you to our amazing sponsors and to everyone who continues to come out for this fun day of golf and fundraising!”

Since its inception, Mission:Possible has raised over $2.5M which helps to further its goals, advocate for those in need and expand their ability to support causes that align with their mission. The star-studded golf tournament featured appearances by some of the hottest names in Country music and the sports world including: Jake Owen, John Daly, HARDY, Randy Houser, Mitchell Tenpenny, ERNEST, Jamey Johnson, Dan Tyminski and more. Take a look into the celebrity-packed tournament here.

This event kicked off Lawrence’s Live at Billy Bob’s Texas album release week, which will be available everywhere this Friday, May 12. Lawrence will celebrate the launch of the album back at the legendary venue with a jam-packed release day concert. The live album transports listeners right into the Largest Honky Tonk in the World to dance and sing along to Lawrence’s biggest hits.