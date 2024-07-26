Concert Review: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

The first Ricky Skaggs album I ever bought was Highways & Heartaches in 1982 and I’ve been a a fan ever since. Last night having just turned 70, Ricky Skaggs played to a packed, sold-out Ryman Auditorium.

From the moment he and his band, Kentucky Thunder, took the stage, the energy in the room was electric. Kentucky Thunder was amazing, delivering virtuosic performances that perfectly complemented Skaggs. Each member of the band brought their own unique flair to the performance, and together they created a rich, dynamic sound.

With his wife, Sharon White, watching from the audience, Skaggs treated the crowd to a mix of classic hits and newer material. Songs like Jericho Stomp, Highway 40 Blues, Uncle Pen, The Darkest Hour, Sally Jo and many others.

One thing I love about a Ricky Skaggs show is the personal anecdotes about his life in music. He shared stories of playing at the Opry as a young boy, (watch video above) painting vivid pictures of those early days and the incredible journey that has led him to where he is today. Hearing about his experiences with bluegrass legends like Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs, and how they shaped his career, is both fascinating and inspiring. It’s clear that Skaggs himself is now a legend in his own right, having played with some of the greatest names in bluegrass history.

Skaggs’s deep spirituality is always evident throughout the concert. His music is not just about entertainment but also about sharing a message of hope and faith. His genuine warmth and sincerity shone through in every song, creating a powerful and uplifting atmosphere.

As the concert drew to a close, Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder delivered a rousing encore that had the entire audience on their feet, cheering and clapping along. It was a perfect end to a great night of music, filled with exceptional performances and heartfelt storytelling.

I feel grateful to have witnessed such a legendary artist performing at the Ryman and I have to wonder with all of the craziness on Broadway if they had any idea history is continuing to be made at the Ryman. If you ever get the chance to see Ricky Skaggs don’t miss it. He’ll be back at the Ryman in December!

–Jerry Holthouse

