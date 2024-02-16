LISTEN: Lainey Wilson’s “Country’s Cool Again”

Today Lainey Wilson released her track, “Country’s Cool Again.” The new song follows on the heels of Wilson’s first GRAMMY win for Best Country Album earlier this month, before she embarks on her sophomore headlining, “Country’s Cool Again” US domestic tour kicking off on May 31. (listen above)

Co-written by the iconic, ‘Heart Wranglers,’ Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson, along with Wilson’s band leader Aslan Freeman, the track is also produced by GRAMMY-award-winning producer, Jay Joyce.

“Country’s Cool Again” highlights the revival of the Country way of life. Southern, but with her signature flare, the song bridges elements of Rock, Americana, and Country into an instant classic showcasing Wilson’s Western roots and upbringing.

“I’m so excited for everyone to hear ‘Country’s Cool Again.’ This song is a welcome to everyone who’s wanting in on the Western way of life. For a lot of us, Country music isn’t just a genre, it’s our livelihood,” said Wilson. “Thank you to my amazing collaborators and my producer for helping me bring the idea of this song to life. Country’s Cool Again y’all!”

Wilson is also set to head overseas for her “Lainey Wilson: Live” shows across Australia and Europe in March and April along with a handful of festivals throughout the year.