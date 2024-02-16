Blackberry Smoke Releases New Album, Launches New Beer

Blackberry Smoke’s new album, Be Right Here, is out now via 3 Legged Records/Thirty Tigers. In conjunction with the release, the official music video for new song, “Whatcha Know Good,” is also debuting today. (watch above)

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, Be Right Here is a timely reminder to be present and live authentically. Across these ten tracks—a collection of their signature rock and roll anthems, Americana-leaning ballads and country rock jams—the band celebrates the simple joys of life, the fleeting moments and the little bits of luck found along the way.

In addition to the new album, the band is also launching their new Southern Light Lager today in partnership with New Realm Brewing. The new beer follows their first collaboration with New Realm—the Blackberry Smoke American Lager, which is the brewery’s second highest selling beer—and will be available in select markets.

In celebration of the new music, the band will tour extensively this year with their “Be Right Here” international headline tour. Upcoming stops include Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium (two nights), The band will also join Cody Jinks for select dates this year.

Recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A and Cobb’s Georgia Mae in Savannah, the album features the band—Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals) and Brandon Still (keyboards)—alongside Preston Holcomb (drums) and Benji Shanks (guitar) as well as special guest vocals from The Black Bettys.

Of the recording process, Starr shares, “We always track live together, but this time we had all our amps and drums and everything in the same room. It’s just as natural and as real as possible. The last album was very raw too, but with this one I remember different times I would say, ‘I think we should redo that,’ and Dave was like, ‘No, leave it that way. That way it’s magical.’”

Look for Blackberry Smoke at the Ryman Auditorium on June 21 and 22. GET TICKETS HERE!