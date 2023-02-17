LISTEN: Kylie Morgan’s “Don’t Stay Gone Too Long”

“Don’t Stay Gone Too Long” is the first look at new music from Kylie Morgan, following her 2022 EPs P.S. and Songs To Say I Do. She will take her fan-favorite tracks and bold, up-tempo bangers on the road this spring for her first-ever headlining run. The Independent With You Tour kicks off April 6 with stops on both coasts and several cities across the country. No Nashville dates yet as far as we know.

Her breakout EP, Love, Kylie – scored the Oklahoma native a place as one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, VEVO’s 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch, and to CMA’s coveted KixStart program.

Already surpassing 200 MILLION global streams she recently wrapped the GOOD TIME TOUR with Niko Moon after previously opening for artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Jason Derulo, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington.