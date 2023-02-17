Clayon Anderson & Chapel Hart Kick Off NWTF Convention

Clayon Anderson (Visionary Media Group), Michael Warren (Workplay Records), and country music trio Chapel Hart performed sets at the opening night of the National Wild Turkey Federation’s annual convention (sponsored by Country Outdoors, Nomad Outdoor, and Mossy Oak) celebrating the agency’s 50th year at Opryland Wednesday night.

The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) is the largest non-profit conservation agency of the Wild Turkey in North America. The agency is hosting its yearly consumer convention at Opryland this week, marking 50 years of the NWTF and the huge impact the organization has had on conservation of all four species of Wild Turkey in North America. Proceeds from the convention go to the NWTF.

The Convention kicked off Wednesday, Feb. 15, and will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 19. The exhibit hall is open Thursday, Feb. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.