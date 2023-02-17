Dalton Dover Releases His First Single

On the heels of being named a Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT’s LISTEN UP 2023 Class, Dalton Dover releases his latest single “Giving Up On That” via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records.

“It feels incredible to finally be able to share ‘Giving Up On That’ with the world,” says Dover. “I performed it during my Grand Ole Opry debut, and for it to be my first official single with Mercury Records makes this song even more special to me.”

“I hope everyone can relate to it, as we’ve all had those relationships where we regret not bringing our best selves to the table until it’s too late, and I hope it finds the folks that need to hear it most,” he explains.

Written by Dover with Adam Craig and Josh Pierce, “Giving Up On That” showcases the Georgia native’s sharp vocals as he pleads with a long-gone lover, recounting his previous screw-ups and outlining the steps he’s taken to prove his loyalty and his desire to try again.

Next month, Dover prepares to make his international debut at C2C: Country to Country Festival’s CMA Songwriters Series before joining Chase Rice on the Way Down Yonder Tour in April. Dover honed his captivating live show last year with two performances at CMA Fest, opening for Luke Comb’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium show in Atlanta, Ga. and joining Priscilla Block’s Welcome To The Block Party Tour.

After being named a Spotify 2022 Artist to Watch, he released “Hear About A Girl,” earning praise from Billboard noting, “Dover’s voice is both intimate and commanding on this track,” while MusicRow asserts it confirms “we’re in the presence of a master country talent when this man sings…Make him a star. Now.” He followed the song with “Damn Good Life,” with The Boot sharing, “Dover is savoring every moment in his uplifting new single,” while Country Now observes, “Between the optimistic narrative that Dover delivers through his crisp vocals and the carefree tune highlighted by the impressive guitar strum, nothing but a good time can be had when this song comes through the speakers.”

In addition to a deal with UMG Nashville, Dover has signed with Sony Music Publishing in partnership with Droptine Music Publishing along with United Talent Agency.