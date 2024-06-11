Gibson Gifted 100 Guitars To Nashville Youth

This past weekend during Gibson Garage Fest Week celebrations, Gibson Gives the non-profit division of Nashville based Gibson Guitar gifted 100 guitars to underserved Nashville youth in partnership with Free Guitars 4 Kids.

At the ceremony on Saturday (June 8), Gibson artists including Gibson Ambassador, guitarist and singer-songwriter Jared James Nichols, emerging country artist Payton Smith, as well as youth guitar players from the Gibson Generation Group-G3 program all helped coach hundreds of kids onsite with their new guitar and gear set up, and teach them some basic guitar chords for the day. .

“As part of our partnership with Free Guitars 4 Kids, Gibson Gives was thrilled to gift 100 Epiphone Power Player guitars and amps to youth in underserved communities throughout Nashville today,” said Erica Krusen, Global Executive Director of Gibson Gives. “With the help of Gibson Ambassador Jared James Nichols, our Gibson Generation Group G3 students, as well as emerging country artist Payton Smith, we’re not only distributing free guitars but also hoping to introduce, inspire, and amplify the power of music across all generations, genres, and genders.”

Free Guitars 4 Kids (FG4K) is a non-profit organization serving the Nashville metro area dedicated to providing musical instruments, specifically guitars, to children who may not have the means to afford one.

