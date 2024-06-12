Gibson Announces Charlie Starr Les Paul Junior

Nashville based Gibson Guitar has announced it has partnered with Charlie Starr, frontman, singer-songwriter, and guitarist, for the Southern rock group Blackberry Smoke. Today, Gibson unveiled the new Charlie Starr Les Paul™ Junior, a tribute to his much-loved 1956 model made from digital scans of his original guitar.

Charlie Starr often uses a Les Paul Junior for studio recordings and live performances with his group Blackberry Smoke. Throughout his career, his affinity for the Les Paul Junior has contributed to his signature guitar tone and playing style, adding to the band’s unique sound. The Gibson Charlie Starr Les Paul Junior authentically reproduces Charlie’s go-to Junior. It features a mahogany neck with a 50s neck profile that was digitally scanned and replicated from Charlie’s favorite Les Paul Junior, a custom-designed overwound P-90 pickup, and an adjustable Wraparound bridge with locking studs. It comes packed in a Historic Les Paul Junior “Gator Skin” hardshell case and includes a Charlie Starr Signature Ceramic Slide and Hey Ya’ll sticker, complete with Charlie’s original misspelling. The Gibson Charlie Starr Les Paul Junior is available in Dark Walnut and Ebony, and only 250 guitars will be made in each color.

Watch/share the new interview below with Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke on the Gibson Gear Guide as Charlie and host Dinesh Lekraj talk about his love of Gibson Les Paul Juniors, and Charlie shows off exactly how he gets that unique slide sound and his bending and slide techniques that separate the country style of guitar from the Southern-rock-styled sound; watch the full episode BELOW or skip to his new Gibson Charlie Starr Les Paul Junior signature guitar ABOVE.

Hailing from Lanett, AL, Charlie Starr, the lead vocalist, and guitarist for the Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke was born into a musical family. His grandfather was in a well-known gospel band, his grandmother played mandolin and piano and his father, an accomplished guitarist, introduced him to the instrument that would lead to his career in music.

Playing guitar became one of Starr’s passions early in life, in addition to writing and singing. In December 2017, Starr was named as one of Music Radar’s top 23 guitarists, a list that includes “rock guitar gods” including Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Slash of Guns N’ Roses, and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, among others.

The critically acclaimed Georgia-based band Blackberry Smoke, which features Starr, Brandon Still, guitarist/vocalist Paul Jackson, bassist/vocalist Richard Turner and the late drummer Brit Turner has amassed a loyal fanbase over the past two decades. The group’s last five full-length albums have achieved great chart success, including 2021’s You Hear Georgia, which reached #1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart.

The Charlie Starr Les Paul Junior from Gibson is now available worldwide at authorized Gibson dealers.

