LISTEN: Kacey Musgraves’ “Too Good To Be True”

Kacey Musgraves’fifth studio album Deeper Well is out now via Interscope/MCA Nashville. The seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter produced Deeper Well with long time collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, and the project was primarily recorded in New York’s famed Electric Lady Studios. Musgraves announced the new album in early February with the release of the song and video for the title track “Deeper Well.” Musgraves recently performed “Deeper Well,” as well as the other newly released track “Too Good To Be True” as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live; her third time on the show.

Also released today is the video for “Too Good To Be True,” (listen above) which was directed by Scott Cudmore (N.E.R.D. featuring Rihanna, Feist, Justin Bieber). The video is a meta exploration of the themes of the song, through the interplay of fiction and reality. It takes us “inside the song” as Musgraves records it, where we have to wonder, as she does in the lyrics, if what we are seeing on the screen is real or simply “too good to be true” and the projected fantasy of what we dearly want and hope it to be. Stereogum called the track “a soft, intimate, supremely chill acoustic song,” while Euphoria described it as “calming, enchanting and what dreams are made of.”

Musgraves promotes the release of Deeper Well with appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 14, NBC’s TODAY on March 15, and The Howard Stern Show on March 18. Musgraves announced the Deeper Well World Tour in support of the new album, with a two night stop at Bridgestone Arena on December 6th and 7th. GET TICKETS HERE. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.kaceymusgraves.com/tour. Musgraves recently won her seventh Grammy Award for the song “I Remember Everything,” a duet with Zach Bryan. Musgraves recently joined Bryan to perform the song live for the very first time in Chicago for the start of his latest tour.