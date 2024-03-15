Ian Munsick Releases “Yippie-I-A”

Ian Munsick’s sophomore album White Buffalo captured the Wyoming-native’s witty sense of humor across its 18 tracks, encompassing such tongue-in-cheek songs as “Barn Burner” and “Cowshit In The Morning.” Now, as he prepares to release five new tracks with White Buffalo: Introduce You To God, a deluxe version of the celebrated collection due April 5, Munsick casts aside the comical word play and revels in heartbreak with the release of “Yippie-I-A,” (listen above).

“Cowboy ballads have always had a way of transporting me back to the sagebrush prairies of home. It’s high time I made one for myself,” declares Munsick. “In every one of them, you can hear the distant cry of the lone wanderer. But why does he cry? That’s exactly what inspired ‘Yippie-I-A’. I hope it breaks your heart like only the magic of music can.”

Written by Munsick alongside Phil O’Donnell and Carlton Anderson, and produced by Munsick and Jeremy Spillman, “Yippie-I-A” details a cowboy’s anguish and inability to cope with losing his spouse.

Munsick kept the momentum going in 2024 with the release of White Buffalo: Voices of the West. The feature-length documentary is now available on Apple iTunes, Apple, Google Play, Kanopy (Libraries), Microsoft, Vudu, YouTube Rentals and Amazon TVOD.

Munsick is overseas this week, performing at CMC Rocks in Willowbank, Australia. He returns stateside with his Boots, Buckles & Bolos Tour on March 23 with a show in Du Quoin, IL. His headlining run continues through the spring, including a sold-out date at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 5. This summer Munsick joins CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson as direct support on her Country’s Cool Again Tour.

