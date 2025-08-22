LISTEN: Josh Ross, “My Side Of Town”

Josh Ross has unveiled his brand-new single, “My Side Of Town” (MCA / Mercury Nashville / Universal Music Canada / CORE Records), out today. Fans have been awaiting the track since Ross first teased it across social media.

“‘My Side Of Town’ was pitched to me and immediately resonated,” Ross shares. “Small towns talk, and a lot of times, only one side of a two-sided story gets heard. This song is for anyone who’s lived that — myself included.”

Penned by Jimmy Robbins, Seth Ennis, Josh Miller, and Abram Dean, the song dives into the weight of small-town gossip and the truths left untold.

The single arrives ahead of Ross’s highly anticipated debut album Later Tonight, due September 19. Produced by longtime collaborator Matt Geroux (who also helmed Ross’s JUNO Award-winning EP Complicated), the 15-track set doubles down on the emotive, rock-infused country sound that has fueled Ross’s rapid rise.

The album features U.S. Radio #1 “Single Again” along with the title track “Later Tonight”, “Hate How You Look”, and “Leave Me Too.” The album was produced by Matt Geroux.

Ross is also making waves on the awards front. Last month, he earned six CCMA Award nominations, tying for the most-nominated artist of the year with nods including Fans’ Choice, Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

Later Tonight Tracklist:

Later Tonight (Alexander Izquierdo, Ryan Vojtesak, John Byron, Ashley Gorley)

Hate How You Look (Nicholas Sainato, Chris McKenna, Jessica Farren, Christian Yancey)

My Side Of Town (Jimmy Robbins, Seth Ennis, Josh Miller, Abram Dean)

Smith & Wesson (Ben Stennis, Michael Tyler)

Leave Me Too (Ben Stennis, Michael Tyler, Laura Veltz, Allison Veltz-Cruz)

Half Lit (Michael Tyler, Josh Miller, Will Bundy, John Morgan)

Mad At Me (Kyle Fishman, Travis Wood, Jimmy Robbins, Casey Brown)

Whiskey You (Josh Ross, Matt Geroux, Mason Thornley, Jacob Hackworth, Heath Warren, Brad Rempel, Joe Fox, Seth Ennis)

Break My Heart In Two (Josh Ross, Mason Thornley)

Single Again (Josh Ross, Joe Fox, Brad Rempel)

Songs You Gave Me (Josh Ross, Mason Thornley, Matt Geroux)

Namin’ Names (Geoff Warburton, Michael Lotten, Ryan Hurd, Jesse Fink)

Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na) feat. Akon (Edgar Robin Albers, Johannes Dieter Kranenburg, Michel Rozenbroek, Jorrit ter Braak, Maurice Huismans, Aliaune Thiam, Giorgio Tuinfort, Josh Ross, Brett Tyler, Grady Block)

Nobody From Nowhere (Josh Ross, Matt Geroux, Brad Rempel, Jacob Hackworth, Heath Warren)

Scared Of Getting Sober (Josh Ross, Joe Fox, Seth Ennis, Mason Thornley, Heath Warren)

Ross is currently touring internationally through the end of the year. He recently wrapped a Canadian run with Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour, and he’ll continue performing at fairs and festivals before joining Dylan Scott for select fall dates.

