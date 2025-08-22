Billy Currington Announces New Album “King Of The World”

Billy Currington is ready to add another chapter to his impressive career. The multi-Platinum country hitmaker has announced his seventh studio album, King Of The World, set for release October 24 on MCA Records. To celebrate the news, Currington also dropped a brand-new song, “One Thing I Ain’t Been,” now streaming everywhere.

Produced by longtime collaborator Carson Chamberlain, the 10-track collection finds Currington leaning into his signature coastal style while teaming up with some of Nashville’s most respected songwriters. He co-wrote several cuts with legends Dean Dillon and Scotty Emerick, alongside contributions from Corey Crowder, Ben Hayslip, Johnny Clawson, and more. Songs like “Run For My Whiskey,” “Burnin’ The Midnight Gasoline,” and “Bourbon Sunset” highlight the blend of laid-back grooves and heartfelt storytelling that have defined Currington’s career.

So far, fans have heard two early previews: the title track, “King Of The World,” released last month, and today’s “One Thing I Ain’t Been.” Together, they set the tone for a project that balances Currington’s beach-born ease with the songwriting depth he’s known for.

King Of The World Tracklist

King Of The World (Troy Jones)

Run For My Whiskey (Thomas Archer, Corey Crowder, Ben Hayslip)

Old School (Billy Currington, Scotty Emerick, Dean Dillon)

Burnin’ The Midnight Gasoline (Dean Dillon, Scotty Emerick, Jeff Hyde)

One Thing I Ain’t Been (Johnny Clawson, Chase McDaniel, Steve Moakler)

Georgia in Alabama (Paul Overstreet, Shane Stevens)

Anchor Man (Scotty Emerick, Paul Overstreet)

Bourbon Sunset (Billy Currington, Dean Dillon, Scotty Emerick)

Southern Star (Brent Cobb, Adam Hood)

Solid Gold (Dean Pitchford, Michael Miller)

Since making his debut nearly 20 years ago, Currington has stacked up 12 No. 1 singles, including 4X Platinum smashes “People Are Crazy” and “Must Be Doin’ Something Right,” along with fan favorites like “Do I Make You Wanna” and “We Are Tonight.” King Of The World promises more of the radio-ready hooks and breezy anthems that have made him a favorite across generations of country fans.

