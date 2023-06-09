Bonnaroo Featured Artists: The Revivalists

Only six days until Bonnaroo and today’s featured Bonnaroo artist is The Revivalists. They just released their new album Pour It Out Into The Night, featuring #1 Triple A/Top 3 Alternative hit “Kid.” The New Orleans eight-piece rock ‘n’ roll collective is renowned for their soulful, rootsy alt-rock anthems and incredible live musicianship that includes the distinct vocals of front man David Shaw plus trumpet, sax, pedal steel guitar and a unique 2-drummer set-up. The Revivalists are set to perform on Sunday, June 18th on the What Stage from 5:15-6:15pm.

Showcasing David Shaw and Zack Feinberg’s incredible songwriting and the band’s renowned musicianship, Pour It Out Into The Night is a life-affirming album that offers an unburdening and an appreciation for living in the moment, fueled by lessons in gratitude and life realizations that came from personal experiences over the past few years as the world came to a standstill. As many of the guys became fathers, got married, and navigated the challenges of lockdown it shifted their perspectives – they learned a lot about themselves and what really matters in life, and put it all into this album.

The album also features socially/politically conscious track “The Long Con” which acknowledges the deep divisions in our country with the hope that we can hold onto the power of love, the mini-family epic “Down In The Dirt,” (listen above) and the propulsive “Don’t Look Back.” Stand out track “Good Old Days” – about recognizing the beautiful, fleeting moments in life as they are happening – builds towards a breezy refrain punctuated by rapturous horns, a shuffling rhythm, and a soulful group harmony.

The Revivalists have amassed more than 800 million streams since breaking through with their double-platinum, #1 Alternative, and Billboard Hot 100 hit “Wish I Knew You” and have gone on to have multiple Adult Alternative #1s and Alternative Radio hits, opened for The Rolling Stones, sold-out shows tours and venues like Radio City Music Hall, The Ryman and Red Rocks, and earned major media praise.

Bonnarooooo!