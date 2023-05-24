WATCH: Greta Van Fleet’s “Sacred The Thread”

Jerry Holthouse May 23, 2023

Today, Greta Van Fleet shared a live performance video of their latest song “Sacred The Thread” (watch above). There are not many tickets left for their July 24th Bridgestone Arena show so GET TICKETS HERE NOW.

The song is from their new album Starcatcher releasing July 21 via Lava/Republic Records.

“Sacred The Thread” follows the release of “Meeting The Master” – (watch below).

Starcatcher follows the band’s sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate. The album was released in 2021 to extensive chart and critical success: debuting at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

From The Fires was released in 2017 and earned the band Best Rock Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

