Chris Tomlin Wows Sold-Out Bridgestone Crowd

Chris Tomlin’s ‘Good Friday Nashville’ sold-out Bridgestone Arena again Friday night. As of April, Chris is now tied with Taylor Swift in the #2 ranking of artists who have headlined Bridgestone Arena (Tim McGraw is #1). The annual Good Friday Nashville event began in 2017 and has continued each year, including virtually through a worldwide stream during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Continuing the annual tradition, Chris surprised the packed arena with five surprise guests this year! Including five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan to perform, along with multi-Dove Award winner Phil Wickham, Jenn Johnson of Bethel Music, platinum-selling Brooke Ligertwood, and best-selling author and friend Max Lucado.

Good Friday Nashville has become known for its surprise moments. Over the years, special appearances have included Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, Lady A, Lauren Daigle, CeCe Winans, Willie Robertson, and many others.

“I’m so grateful for what God is doing through Good Friday Nashville. It’s hard to believe next year will be year 10,” said Tomlin. “This has always been about the Church coming together as one — and over the years, it has been incredible to see and experience what has been built together. I can’t wait to see what God has in store for year 10!

“To everyone who joined us in the arena, tuned in on K-LOVE, and to the team, the partners, and the surprise guests — thank you,” he added. “I pray you and your family had a blessed Easter weekend.”

“Tickets for April 3, 2026, are already available … and as many of you know, they go quick — so get yours now!” Tomlin told the crowd on Friday night. “I hope you and your family will join me as we gather as a community to remember the Cross and celebrate the hope we have in Jesus.”

‘Good Friday Nashville’ is the largest ticketed Christian concert EVER at Bridgestone Arena. The event continues its reign as the longest-running annual charity-related concert at Bridgestone Arena as each year proceeds have gone back to the community. The event continues to benefit the foster care and adoption crisis through ‘For Others, ’ a non-profit organization created by Tomlin and his wife Lauren. For Others is a collective of donors, nonprofits, businesses, and government agencies holistically addressing the crisis plaguing our nation’s most vulnerable through local and nationwide initiatives.

During the concert, Chris announced tickets for ‘Good Friday Nashville’ 2026 were now available and over the weekend, have already sold over 60% of the tickets. Good Friday Nashville is a moment for all the streams of the church to come together as one to remember the sacrifice and celebrate the gift of Jesus, go to www.christomlin.com NOW for tickets.

Last week, before “Good Friday Nashville,” Chris released “You Are My King (Amazing Love)” as part of Spotify’s First Easter Singles Campaign, alongside a collaboration with Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake.

