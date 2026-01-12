Chris Stapleton Makes Music History

Chris Stapleton has made country music history as “Tennessee Whiskey” earns RIAA Double Diamond certification, surpassing 20 million units sold. The honor marks the first time any country song has reached the Double Diamond threshold.

RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier praised the milestone, saying, “Chris Stapleton’s raw vocal power and masterful storytelling have forged a deep connection with listeners—fueling chart dominance, major awards, and lasting fan devotion. RIAA is proud to recognize this historic moment alongside MCA, as ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ becomes the first country single ever certified Double Diamond, representing more than 20 million units in the U.S. It’s an extraordinary accomplishment and yet another landmark in Stapleton’s career.”

The certification adds to an already remarkable run for Stapleton, who remains on the road with his “All-American Road Show.” The tour continues through the fall with major stadium dates ahead, including Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Detroit’s Ford Field, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, and Boston’s Fenway Park, among others.

