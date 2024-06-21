HunterGirl Shines At Nearest Green Distillery

We got to see HunterGirl’s concert last night to celebrate her latest EP, “Tennessee Girl,” at the Nearest Green distillery and it was a great night for two reasons. It was my first time seeing the fast rising country star live and my inaugural visit to the Humble Baron entertainment venue.

The Humble Baron is an amazing venue within the Nearest Green distillery in Shelbyville Tennessee. This venue features an impressive 518-foot long showpiece bar that wraps around an indoor stage, creating a stunning and intimate setting for live performances. The design of the bar is not just visually striking but also enhances the overall concert experience, allowing fans a great view from anywhere in the house.

The staff at the Humble Baron were exceptionally welcoming and friendly. From the moment we arrived, we were greeted with warm smiles and helpful guidance, making us feel right at home.

HunterGirl paid her dues playing gigs on Broadway at Nashville Honky-Tonks like Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s, The Listening Room, and Honky Tonk Central. But her runner-up finish in the 2022 American Idol competition put her career in overdrive, and now it’s easy to see why she’ll be touring with Luke Bryan this summer.

Hailing from Winchester, Tennessee, her authentic connection to her roots was evident throughout her performance and she had the full attention of the audience with her powerful voice and engaging stage presence, talking to the crowd in-between songs. Her performance was so enjoyable, she just seems so relaxed and natural on stage. Her energy and enthusiasm is infectious. Her set list featured songs from her new EP, “Tennessee Girl,” which showcases her deep connection to her Tennessee heritage. Each song was delivered with heartfelt emotion and a genuine passion that resonated with everyone in the crowd. What a great show!

After the show, HunterGirl graciously took the time to sign autographs and pose for pictures with a long line of fans. Her genuine enthusiasm and down-to-earth nature shone through as she interacted with each person, making everyone feel special and appreciated. It was clear that she values her fans and loves sharing her journey with them. Signed to 19 Records/BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records, HunterGirl is a natural and I can’t wait to see what she does next.

The only disappointment was, I didn’t try an Uncle Nearest drink … I had a beer … what was I thinking? Looks like I’ll have to go back! I highly recommend you do to. It’s a short drive from Nashville so check out the Nearest Green distillery at 3125 US 231, Shelbyville, TN 37160

–Jerry Holthouse

