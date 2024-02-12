Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson Announce Tour

The 2024 concert season, “Ain’t Ever Gonna Be The Same,” as the genre bending chart-topping duo Big & Rich, in collaboration with Gretchen Wilson, announce the revival of the MuzikMafia for a 20th-anniversary tour. The multi-platinum hit-makers are set to kick off the tour February 23rd at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. No Nashville date as of yet.

In a celebration of two decades of musical fellowship, the MuzikMafia will hit the road once again, promising fans an experience filled with the spirit of country music collaboration and innovation that kicked off a true musical ‘movement.’ “The movement, a force to be reckoned with, changed the course of country music,” says John Rich of Big & Rich.

MuzikMafia, a musical movement founded in the early 2000s, became synonymous with breaking genre boundaries and fostering creativity. Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson and Cowboy Troy, key figures in the original MuzikMafia lineup, are set to bring back the magic that made the movement a force to be reckoned with. The legendary MuzikMafia jam sessions, was a movement that launched numerous careers and often had such superstars as Kid Rock, Martina McBride, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Bon Jovi, Faith Hill and others drop by to jam on any given night.

The tour is expected to showcase a mix of classic hits from their massive debut albums Here For The Party and Horse Of A Different Color that defined the act’s careers, as well as new collaborations that demonstrate the enduring creativity of these country music icons.

“Reuniting for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Tour feels like coming home,” expressed Big & Rich. “The energy and camaraderie that defined the movement are as alive as ever, and we can’t wait to share that with our fans.”

Gretchen Wilson added, “I’m not sure if it’s the smile on Kenny’s face, the fire in John’s eyes, or the red of my neck…but something tells me this year’s 20th anniversary is gonna be epic!”