LISTEN: Dustin Lynch’s “Wood On The Fire”

Dustin Lynch just released a new country ballad “Wood On The Fire.” (listen above)

“This song is all about that type of relationship that, even when it’s fizzled down to smoke, you just can’t get enough of it,” shares Lynch. “It’s a relatable message and we had a good time writing this one. Hope ya like it!”

Despite his better judgement, the Lynch, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Minton, and Jordan Reynolds-penned lyrics reignite the embers of an almost-extinguished romance. Melting with desire and built around a combustible sense of resignation, neither Lynch nor his ex can resist the heat between them – “Me over you goes up in smoke” – even though they both know this flame will soon get out of control.

Lynch recently appeared onstage with Dierks Bentley during his BEERS ON ME TOUR stop (8/26) at Bridgestone Arena here in Nashville and has already slated his return for the seventh year at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 as host and performer of Dustin Lynch’s Pool Party.