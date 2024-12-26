Hall Of Fame Songwriter Session: Tommy Karlas

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Songwriter Session at the Country Music Hall of Fame, Saturday, Jan. 11 would be a good time. Songwriter Session showcases hit songwriters and gives you a chance to hear some of the stories behind these hit songs. Tommy Karlas, a Nashville.com favorite will be appearing on the 11th. Karlas is signed to Droptine Music and has written hits recorded by artists like Trey Lewis, Love & Theft, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton, Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis, Trisha Yearwood, Warren Zeiders and more.

After two-plus decades of writing songs on Music Row, Tommy Karlas released his debut full length album in 2021 entitled, PUT IT IN DRIVE and recently his sophomore album entitled WHAT MATTERS TO HER. Listen to a great song Karlas wrote above called “Lessons.”

Karlas will perform in the Ford Theater and the show is included with Museum admission. Program ticket is required and free to Museum members.

