LISTEN: Dave Lenahan’s “Faces in the Glow”

Independent Nashville-based country and Americana singer-songwriter Dave Lenahan has released a moving new single, “Faces in the Glow,” a heartfelt track that captures the quiet distance so many of us feel in today’s digital world.

The song opens as a plea for connection, with Lenahan’s earnest vocals carried by warm, textured guitars. The lyrics cut to the core of modern relationships: “We’re so far apart together, buried in our phones / we don’t talk much anymore, ‘cause we’re afraid of letting go.” It’s a simple truth, but one that resonates deeply.

Just when it seems the silence can’t be broken, the bridge lands with a revelation: “I’ll send you a text message, honey, let’s put down our phone / I’d rather be here with you now, than together all alone.” In that moment, Lenahan turns irony into honesty.

“Faces in the Glow” feels like both a love song and a gentle wake-up call, a reminder to put the phone down and truly see the person sitting across the room.

Originally from Buffalo, NY, and raised in Cleveland, Lenahan has found his home in Nashville, where he blends the grit of Midwest rock with the heart of Americana storytelling. A lifelong musician and former radio veteran, he’s had more than a million Spotify streams and multiple independent artist cuts — including Chancey Williams’ dual recordings of “Baby I’m Gone.”

Lenahan’s upcoming project Absalom — inspired by a forgotten Tennessee cemetery he helped uncover — has already produced two singles that became World Songwriting Awards finalists. Beyond his own music, Lenahan also hosts the award-winning Songwriter Connection Podcast and is a regular performer at The Bluebird Café.

